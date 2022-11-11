Malaika Arora looks sizzles in tube top and white coat, fans say 'what a hottie'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Malaika Arora is the epitome of beauty, as we are all aware. The actress is going backwards in time and constantly giving her followers fashion aspirations. She recently left the house in a gorgeous ensemble of white jacket, pants, and tube top.

Fans were all hearts for her in the comment section. They even commented about how she is managing to look younger every day.

Check out the video here:

Not just this time, but Malla impresses her fans with everything she wears be it her workout outfits or fancy gowns for celebrity events.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora's cryptic post, which hinted to her marriage to longtime love Arjun Kapoor, shocked the internet community and her pals. Hours later, Arora confessed that she had actually said "YES," but for her new program and not for marriage. Her previous post was really a lead-up to the big announcement, which was that the Housefull actress will soon host a new chat program called Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika shared the poster of her show and even mocked netizens' assumptions about her last post. She wrote, "I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika. Where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!"

For the unversed, In 2016, Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways. After the divorce, Arjun and Malaika started seeing each other, and they even began meeting at each other houses and more.

The duo started dating in 2018, and on Arjun's 34th birthday, the duo made their relationship public by sharing a coz picture together. Moving In With Malaika will stream from December 5 on Disneyplus Hotstar.