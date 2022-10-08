Search icon
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor ooze friendship goals as they reunite in London

The first image shows Bebo and Malaika pouting on the streets of London. The two looked uber stylish in winter clothes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor ooze friendship goals as they reunite in London
Malaika Arora/Instagram

 Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, took some time off her hectic work schedule to spend quality time with her close friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora in the British capital.Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a few pictures with Kareena.

The first image shows Bebo and Malaika pouting on the streets of London. The two looked uber stylish in winter clothes.The second picture features the bffs holding umbrellas."From londres with love @kareenakapoorkhan," Malaika captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Bebo and Malaika`s images have garnered several likes and comments."My gorgeous girls," Amrita Arora commented."You both look so good," another one wrote.Malaika`s beau Arjun Kapoor is also in London. He and Malaika recently attended a football match at Stamford Bridge stadium. Arjun cheered for his favourite team Chelsea FC against Milan, which won the game.

Sharing the pictures from the stadium, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) (wink emoji) @malaikaaroraofficial."Arjun has been in London for a while now. Like Kareena, he is also shooting for his project.

