Malaika Arora jokes about sister Amrita Arora, calls herself 'the prettier one'

Malaika Arora/Instagram

In the fourth episode of her new program Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora made the transition from actress to stand-up comedian. Malaika made her sister, actor Amrita Arora, the target of multiple jabs at her marriage and career in addition to discussing her relationships with Arjun Kapoor and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika then said, “My sister’s in the house! She’s the funny one. I’m the pretty one. She has a rich husband and I am doing standup.”

Arjun was also seen giving her best wishes on the show, “This is already a battle you have won. The fact that you agreed to do this and you want to do this. And I know you and you are the funniest person around and that’s because you always laugh at all my jokes. I know you have been afraid about landing the lines, about learning them, about looking into people’s eyes, about not being so conscious about cracking a joke in public or on stage. But you got this.”

After a near-fatal accident, Malaika expresses in an episode her dread of driving. She also mentioned in Moving In With Malaika how she hoped to get over her fear. Moving one step closer, the fearless diva agrees to take the wheel for an advertisement, but she had a hard time persuading herself to do it.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen speaking with her manager Ekta during the show's last part. She revealed her anxiety of mouthing lines and claimed that she hasn't felt comfortable speaking in front of others since she was in school.

Moving In With Malaika is a 16-episode series with each of them streaming on Monday to Thursday at 8 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.