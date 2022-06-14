Malaika Arora joins 'dance with me' trend like a boss, video goes viral

Malaika Arora dropped a video in which she can be seen joining the ‘Dance with me, Sway with me’ trend.

Glamorous Bollywood diva Malaika Arora often raises the temperature with her hot photos and videos on social media. She impresses us with her style statement, every time she goes out. The actress has a huge fan following on Instagram, she keeps her fans updated with her social media posts.

On Tuesday, the actress dropped a video in which she can be seen joining the ‘Dance with me, Sway with me’ trend. One of the social media users commented, “You gorgeous mommy.” The second person wrote, “Nice looking.” The third person commented, “is age mein kamaal dhamaal.”

For the unversed, Arhaan Khan is Malaika's son with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. He is currently enrolled in a university. Malaika was injured in a car accident near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in April of this year. She was taken to the hospital. Malaika was accompanied by a driver and bodyguard.

Malaika revealed in an interview with the Times of India that she had just returned from seeing Arhaan. It had just been 48 hours since the incident. He was on spring break while she was working in the United States. As a result, they spent a great deal of time together. He was howling on the phone after her accident, and he was frightened and ready to board the next flight. "What do you expect from a kid in such a position, especially when he's thousands of miles away from home?" she wondered.

She also stated that everyone was speaking to him, but he refused to believe it. His pals had contacted and informed him of the situation. He was completely unaware of the degree of Malaika's injuries. He just wanted to make sure she was okay. He didn't believe anyone after being told everything about her operation and recovery. He assumed that everyone was just trying to make him feel better. They couldn't be at ease until they hadn't spoken anything. I was aware that he was aware of what had occurred, and when she awoke from anaesthesia, she spoke to him and told him that she was well.