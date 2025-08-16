'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., more details

After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...

From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen with grace

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details

Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'

Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get...

From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Discover 8 most expensive things owned by Ambanis in 2025

Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., more details

Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., m

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'

After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, Malaika Arora was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over 6 years. However, last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he and Malaika Arora had called it quits.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'

TRENDING NOW

    Malaika Arora married Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan, in 1998 when she was just 25 years old. The couple, parents to a son, Arhaan Khan, after 18 years of marriage, got divorced in 2017, which came as a shock to all. While Arbaaz Khan remarried Sshura Khan and is now also expecting a child with her, Malaika Arora recently revealed whether a second marriage is on the cards for her. 

    Will Malaika Arora get married a second time? 

    In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora shared that she is not against the idea of marrying a second time. "Never say never. Like I said, I’m a hardcore romantic. I believe in love. I believe in all things about love. So, never say never," she said. Malaika Arora's statement has left her fans gushing, wondering if the actress has found love again after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. 

    Did Malaika Arora marry Arbaaz Khan at a young age? 

    When Malaika Arora was asked to give advice to her younger self, she said, "I would have said, ‘Take your time to get married.’ I would have told my younger self that, definitely. It is (a huge commitment) and ladkiyaan pata nahi kya… itni jaldi shaadi karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Thoda bohot kaam karlo, thoda understand karlo life ki journey and then take that plunge- which I was… very young when I got married."

    What is the relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor?

    After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, Malaika Arora was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over 6 years. However, last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he and Malaika Arora had called it quits. During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor told the crowd, "Abhi single hoon main, relax."

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...
    Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs...
    Not Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals
    Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals
    Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
    Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
    Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?
    TTrump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting?
    Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details
    Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE