Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'

After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, Malaika Arora was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over 6 years. However, last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he and Malaika Arora had called it quits.

Malaika Arora married Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan, in 1998 when she was just 25 years old. The couple, parents to a son, Arhaan Khan, after 18 years of marriage, got divorced in 2017, which came as a shock to all. While Arbaaz Khan remarried Sshura Khan and is now also expecting a child with her, Malaika Arora recently revealed whether a second marriage is on the cards for her.

Will Malaika Arora get married a second time?

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora shared that she is not against the idea of marrying a second time. "Never say never. Like I said, I’m a hardcore romantic. I believe in love. I believe in all things about love. So, never say never," she said. Malaika Arora's statement has left her fans gushing, wondering if the actress has found love again after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

Did Malaika Arora marry Arbaaz Khan at a young age?

When Malaika Arora was asked to give advice to her younger self, she said, "I would have said, ‘Take your time to get married.’ I would have told my younger self that, definitely. It is (a huge commitment) and ladkiyaan pata nahi kya… itni jaldi shaadi karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Thoda bohot kaam karlo, thoda understand karlo life ki journey and then take that plunge- which I was… very young when I got married."

What is the relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor?

After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, Malaika Arora was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over 6 years. However, last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he and Malaika Arora had called it quits. During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor told the crowd, "Abhi single hoon main, relax."