Before she married Arbaaz Khan and broke up with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora had a massive crush on this Bollywood actor. "I still remember I went to the saloon to get the same hairstyle as him. Also, me and my younger sister (Amrita Arora) used to regularly do blank calls at his home", she shared.

Malaika Arora's love life has always been a topic of public interest. She married Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and they divorced each other after 19 years in 2017, citing compatibility issues. Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan born in 2002. In 2018, the Kaante actress started dating Arjun Kapoor and the two made their relationship official a year later. However, the two of them parted ways in 2024. Recently, Malaika was spotted enjoying an IPL match with the former Sri Lankan cricketere Kumar Sangakkara, feuling rumours about their relationship. A source close to the actress quickly denied the news calling them "baseless stories."

Before Arbaaz and Arjun entered Malaika's life, she had a major crush on another Bollywood star - Chunky Panday. She revealed this fun fact during the second season of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer in 2021. At that time, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was serving as a judge on the Sony TV show alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. India's Best Dancer 2 had Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari as special guests in the episode telecast on November 27 four years ago.

During the episode, when the host Maniesh Paul revealed that Malaika is one of the biggest fans of Chunky, she further shared, "I haven't told this to anyone, obviously Chunky knows because I have told him. In my growing up years, I had Tom Cruise and Chunky Panday's posters on either side of the cupboards in my room. I used to be a huge Chunky fan. I still remember I went to the saloon to get the same hairstyle as him. Also, me and my younger sister (Amrita Arora) used to regularly do blank calls at his home. We just used to say, 'Hi Chunky' on the phone, and he was also a total flirt and would reply, 'Yes sweetie, who's this sweetie', and we would get so happy. But, I have to admit on national television that I had the biggest crush on Chunky Panday."

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday tied the knot with Bhavana Pandey in 1998. Bhavana rose to fame after the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted in 2020. The show was retitled as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives in its third season in 2024. Chunky and Bhavana have two daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. Ananya Panday is a popular actress, who has starred in multiple films such as Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and CTRL among others.

READ | Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reveals he went into depression after watching Christopher Nolan's Inception: 'It affected me so...'