Malaika Arora gets first jab of COVID vaccine, says 'we are in this together'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has taken the first jab of the Covid vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it. Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker.

"I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus," Malaika wrote.

In her caption, the 47-year-old urged everyone to take their vaccine shots on time. Malaika further thanked the frontline workers for being caring and vigilant.

"Don't forget to take yours soon! (n a special mention to our amazing frontline worker, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," she wrote.

Malaika has done several films such as 'Dil Se', 'Kaante', 'Kaal' and 'EMI'. The hit item song 'Munni Badnam Hui' was picturised on her.

Malaika had contracted the virus in September 2020. She recovered after briefly quarantining at her home.

The 47-year-old actor and reality show judge is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, among others

Recently, the government had announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier, frontline workers and senior citizens were eligible to get the vaccine.