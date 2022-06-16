Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for 'rude behavior' with fans, netizens says 'karvali bezati'

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora usually set high fashion and fitness goals with her public appearances. However this time, Malaika grabbed attention for an inconvenient reason. Malaika was spotted rushing for Yoga classes, and she was looking charming in a black bralette with blue shorts.

After finishing the class, Malaika was having a conversation with Kubra Sait and another guy from her car, and a fan approached the actress for a photo. The fan asked for another selfie, and that's where Malaika got irked. The Kaante actress was captured saying 'Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya na?' However, the actress posed for him, and he got his perfect selfie

Here's the video

As soon as the video got circulated on social media, netizens were quick enough to call her rude and criticized her behaviour with fans. A user asserted, "Rude behaviour with fan.." Another one said, "Krvali beizti." One of the user asserted, "Mat lo kahe ko bhao dere ho itna." A netizen added, "Mujhe pata nahi yeh log inke peeche kyu itne pagal rehte hai humlog ki tarah aam insaan toh hai yeh log." Another netizen added, "I want to know who are the ones who want to take photos with her at first place."

However, there were few who even supported her and tried to understand her point of view. A user asserted, "Ab log bolege ki kitna attitude dekha Rahi hai... are yaar woh bhi insan hai unko bhi bhar nikalne doh don't distrub her yaar." Another user asserted, "For the people calling her rude, she has a life too, imagine being run after every f*****g day." One of the user also added, "Full besharam h... lene wala bh."

Malaika will soon write a book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. Malaika Arora's book will help readers to understand healthy eating routines in a better way. Covering some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being and the challenges associated with food deprivation; the literary work will help the readers grasp the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to blend nutrition plan with fitness goals.