Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for her walk in viral video, netizens say 'bechari thik se...'

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a tank top and jeggings in the video that went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is known for her style statement, often gets trolled for her walk. Recently, a video of Malaika went viral in which she can be seen going to her gym.

The video has been shared by Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. What caught everyone’s attention was her walk. One of the social media users wrote, “Namastey aunty ...pehle ki tareh fir se chalne lagi aap.” The second one said, “Bechare thik se walking bhi nhe kr parahi.” Another said, “Ye itni back kyu nikal kal chalti hai jwab hai kisi kol.” The fourth one said, “Gaadi se bahar ate hee clutcher nikaal liya baalon se.”

On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger than her. They have always been vocal about their relationship in their interviews and keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and they officially divorced each other in 2017.

In a recent interview, Malaika has spoken about life after divorce and how dating a younger woman is often considered a 'sacrilege' in Indian society. The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021

Speaking to Hello magazine, the actress-model said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." The actress even added that she is a reflection of her mother.

Talking to the fashion magazine in the same interview, Malaika said, "I am a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter, and happier every day. I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent."

 

 

 

