Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for her outfit as she returns from Paris with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently travelled to Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday. The two shared numerous pictures and videos from the trip in which they could be seen relishing in the delicious meals and exploring the picturesque location.



The pair arrived back from their vacation yesterday, and paparazzi caught sight of them at Mumbai airport. A number of internet users started making fun of Malaika's outfit as soon as Viral Bhayani shared a video of them leaving the airport. She was observed walking around in an oversized pantsuit.

Here is the video:

Check out what netizens said:

As seen in their Instagram posts, the two visited a café in Paris. Later, she posted a photo of Arjun posing in the streets wearing a grey sweater and jeans. She tagged him and referred to him as ‘skinny’.



Malaika and Arjun were photographed together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. They were departing for Paris via plane. Arjun arrived at the airport dressed in black jeans and a black jacket, while Malaika wore a short Christian Dior dress. Later, Arjun had posted a picture of a dozing Malaika during their journey.



Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public in 2019 by posting a photo of the two of them together alongside a birthday greeting for him on Instagram.



Malaika and Arjun are one of the power-packed duos of Bollywood, and they have set couple goals on multiple occasions. While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.