Malaika Arora gets baffled by Neha Dhupia as she asks to mock Arjun, failed marriage with Arbaaz in her stand-up act

Malaika Arora is showing her vulnerable side in the show Moving In With Malaika, and that's what makes it so uniquely different. After expressing her take on failed marriage, and dating a younger boy, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika shared what petrifies her the most- acting.

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, the Chaiyaa Chaiyaa girl overcomes her fear of driving a car at a high speed. She gets her hands behind the wheels and drives it through a glass window for a commercial. Later, director Farhad Samji calls Malaika for a script narration, and this creates a new challenge for her. Arora fears mouthing dialogues, and Farhad offers her the central role of a talkative girl. Samji gives her the narration, and she realises that it's not her cup of tea.

As per the script, Malaika plays a carefree girl, who aspires to become one of the top stand-up comedians. Also, she loves Hindi and hates people who communicate in English. It was a clear NO-NO for Malaika. Yet, she shares her concerns with sister Amruta Arora Ladakh. Amu aka Amruta pushes Malaika to go for her first, full-fledged feature film. Still, Malaika calls her close friend Neha Dhupia over brunch and discusses the script with her. Neha makes her clear that if she wishes to play a stand-up comedian, she needs to get out of her comfort zone and take multiple jibes on her personal life. Neha challenges Malaika to joke about dating a younger guy, Arjun. Being through a failed marriage, and being judged in society. These challenges leave Malaika in the doldrums.

Moving In With Malaika gives an insight into the life of Malaika Arora and her personal space. It even shows how close friends of Malaika, help, motivate, or demotivate her in making choices.