Malaika Arora flaunts her insanely hot body in sports bra and track pants, drops stunning pics

Malaika Arora, who is known for being one of the fittest in the industry, knows how to wear any dress with elegance, confidence, and flair. She is a fitness fanatic who frequently shows off her strenuous workouts on social media. The actress has maintained a toned body as a result of her hard work, which she flaunts.

She recently took to Instagram and shared a few pics on her Instagram story, all of which show her looking amazing.

Take a look-

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself posing in a black see-through dress. When she posed in the daring costume, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl made many hearts skip a beat. Her photos became viral on Instagram, with celebrities and fans commenting on them.

Malaika Arora, who has always been outspoken about her opinions, has a sizable social media following. She has been dating Arjun Kapoor since her breakup with Arbaaz Khan. In Mumbai, the two lovebirds are frequently seen together.

On the work front, Arjun was most recently seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police.’ With John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, he will next be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns.’ He's also working on ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer.’