Malaika Arora finally reveals her relationship status months after Arjun Kapoor reveals he is single.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora during the promotions of his film, Singham Again. However, the actress hadn't talked about their breakup yet. Now, Malaika has finally shared about her relationship status.

On Monday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and reshared a post revealing her relationship status. The post read, "My status right now." It had three options a relationship, single, and hehehe, and the last option was highlighted. The actress, however, didn't add anything to the post. She also shared a post about being happy which read, "Be Silly, Be Free, Be You, Be Awesome. Life is too short to be anything but Happy."

This comes less than a month after Arjun Kapoor announced that he is single. Last month, Arjun attended a Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. As the crowd screamed Malaika's name repeatedly, Arjun said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018. However, both of them remained silent on their love story but did keep their fans updated with their romantic photos. Earlier this year, a source told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship." However, despite this, Arjun Kapoor was there to console Malaika Arora when her father died by suicide.

While Malaika Arora is currently judging the dance reality show Champions Ka Tashan. The show is hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Harsh Lambachiya and Remo D'Souza and Geeta Kapoor are also the judges along with Malaika. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, Singham Again. The actor won immense praise for his villainous role in Rohit Shetty's film.

