Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died of apparent suicide on Wednesday morning

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday morning in tragic circumstances. Anil Arora reportedly died by suicide, something that the Mumbai Police have also stated. As the news of his demise spread, Malaika, who was in Pune, rushed back to Mumbai to be with her family. However, her arrival at her house was marred by the paparazzi filming her, something that the internet has taken offence to.

On Wednesday, hours after Arora’s death, Malaika reached Mumbai and was spotted rushing back into her house. Videos shared by paparazzi show the grief-stricken actress rushing back inside her house. The shutter clicks of the camera and the chatter of the paps calling out to her marred the videos.

Netizens have slammed paparazzi for their insensitivity in such a time of grief. One comment read, “Oh my God!! The insensitivity of the media and paps. How could you even do this??” Another fan commented, “I mean has the press and media lost it? C’mon guys have some common sense.”

Many advised the paparazzi to take a step back and not hog the family at this time. “Media goin crazy; her dad passed away chill out man! L media for sure,” said one.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police issued a statement that Anil Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace of a Bandra building, adding that a police team is present at the spot. The police added that investigation is underway but there is no information about the cause of the suicide. As per reports, no suicide not has been found yet. Malaika’s ex husband Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside her house some time later.

