Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan share warm hug after seeing off son Arhaan at Mumbai airport, video goes viral

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night as they came to see their son Arhaan Khan off. Arhaan is currently pursuing higher studies in the US. Bot Malaika and Arbaaz bid goodbye to their son at the airport as they often do, however, one video of the former couple is currently going viral in which Malaika and Arbaaz can be seen hugging each other before getting into their respective cars.

The video was shared on Instagram via a paparazzo account. While Malaika was spotted wearing a black and white cheque sweater and skirt combo, Arbaaz chose to wear a white shirt with blue denim. In the video, Arbaaz and Malaika could be seen sharing a friendly, brief hug before getting into their cars after Arhaan went inside the airport to board his flight.

The video already has a ton of likes and comments on it with netizens praising Malaika and Arbaaz's sweet exchange as 'mature'. One user wrote, "I just love them the way they are co-parenting. They’ve moved on, they respect each other’s private life but still stand together for their son whenever and wherever needed. Haters gonna hate but the truth is they are wonderful & great parents."

While another user said, "They are adorable giving respect to each other and co-parenting so well."

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and later announced their separation after almost 18 years of marriage. Both are currently in serious, happy relationships. While Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Arhaan was in India for a month and had also joined his father Arbaaz on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla. The film is being shot in Bhopal and has Raveena Tandon playing the female lead.