Malaika Arora drops son Arhaan Khan’s photo, wishes him on his 19th birthday

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, who is abroad for his higher studies, has turned 19 on November 9. On the occasion of his birthday, Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a picture of him with a note. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “My Birthday boy, I miss u loads.” A number of celebrities also commented on the post and wished Arhaan. Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar also wrote, “Happy Birthday Arhaan.”

The same picture has been shared by Malika’s sister Amrita Arora on her Instagram story. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday our favourite boy, my main man. I love you boo.”Earlier, when Arhaan was going abroad for his higher studies, Malaika shared a mother-son duo picture on Instagram. While sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ....miss you already #allmine#myminime."

On the sets of ‘Super Dancer 4’, Malaika had expressed that she ‘misses having a girl child.” She stated, “I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter. That's a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs.... I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who got divorced in the year 2017, together have a son named Arhaan Khan. Arhaan was born on November 9, 2002