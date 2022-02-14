Malaika Arora drops mushy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on Valentine’s Day

Malaika Arora made sure to wish her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with a mushy photo on Valentine's Day 2022. On Instagram, the actress posted a snapshot of herself wearing shorts and a top, while Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a t-shirt and joggers.

She captioned the photo ‘mine’ along with a red heart emoji.

Check out the post here-

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The two have never been shy about their relationship and keep sharing their romantic pictures and videos on their social media profiles on Instagram. Recently, the couple had gone to Maldives in December 2021 and both Arjun and Malaika dropped beautiful and scintillating pictures from their vacay.

However, the couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021. In a recent interview with an online web portal, the 'Gunday' actor said that he is not bothered about the age gap between the two and age should not be used to contextualize a relationship. He also added that trolling should not be given importance as it is 'just a lot of noise'.

While speaking to Masala.com, Arjun said, "I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship."