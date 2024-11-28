Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. Now, the two have broken up.

Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that he is single and has parted ways with Malaika Arora. They started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. From the past few months, reports of their breakup had surfaced on the internet and neither of them had reacted to them until Arjun confirmed his relationship status while promoting his latest release Singham Again.

While Malaika has not directly addressed their fallout, she has been sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. In one of her recent Stories, she shared a photo of the cartoon character Snoopy with a quote that read, "I don’t have time to worry about who doesn’t like me. I’m too busy loving the people who love me."





A few days ago, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and hinted at her own relationship status. The post read, "My status right now." It had three options a relationship, single, and hehehe, and the last option was highlighted. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl however, didn't write anything along with the post.

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora also faced a personal tragedy when his stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide. He fell from the sixtth floor of his residence in Mumbai in September. The actress's mother Joyce Polycarp was seen devastated at his funeral. Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first one to come to her parents' home after the tragedy.

