'Kaun kahega 46 ki hai': Malaika Arora channels inner mermaid in grey monokini, actress' sexy avatar stuns netizens

Stills of Malaika Arora from her latest photoshoot

Malaika Arora never fails to stun her fans and netizens, and she has proved herself a 'timeless beauty' multiple times. On Friday, May 26, Malaika dropped a reel from her latest photoshoot and left netizens mesmerised. Malaika collaborated with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani and channelised the inner mermaid by wearing a see-through shimmery grey monokini.

In the reel, Malaika flaunts her sexy figure in a monokini, dancing around the poolside area and then posing differently for the photoshoot. Ratnani shared the reel on her Instagram with the caption, "#btswithdabboo with Magnificent Malaika."

Here's the reel

As soon as the photographer shared the reel, the actress re-shared it on her Instagram profile. Several of her fans and netizens stated that they are stunned by her beauty. An internet user wrote, "Bold and beautiful." Another internet user wrote, "Hayeee kitni hot hai yeh. Ladki hu mai to mera dil aagya Malaika pe. Ladko ka kya haal ho raha hoga." A netizen wrote, "Wow u r such a beautiful doll." Another netizen wrote, "Koi kahega 46 age ki hai." One of the netizens wrote, "She is hot." Another netizen wrote, "Her walking and jumping around pool looking normal is much better rather then her walking."

Last month in April, Malaika Arora almost got mobbed by her fans who were trying to take selfies with her. Some of her female fans get pushed by male fans after which the actress asked them not to do so. In the clip, Malaika can be heard saying, “please don't push the lady.” Sharing the video by Viral Bhayani, the page wrote, “The price you pay for being such a sensation. Everyone wants a selfie with you. #malaikaarora looked breathtaking as she was seen in in international designer Michael Cinco outfit at the Danube conference in association with FTV.” On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a web series based on her life, Moving In With Malaika.