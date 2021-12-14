Malaika Arora calls herself fearless, sexy, unbeatable and divine- WATCH video

Be it her style or her attitude towards fitness, gorgeous Malaika Arora, who has been ruling the film industry with her confidence, boldness, and her beauty, is an inspiration for many. Almost every day, the Malaika inspires youth on social media.

Malaika Arora often shares motivational quotes and videos on Instagram in order to motivate her fans, especially women. Undoubtedly, she knows how to carry any outfit with grace and ease, never fails to give major fitness goals to her fans. Malaika on Tuesday posted a ‘girl power’ video while supporting women.

In the clip, Malika mentioned, “I am woman, I am Fearless, I am sexy, I am Devine, I am unbeatable, I am creative.” As soon as she dropped the video, her fans started praising the actress for her confidence. One of them mentioned, “You are just a perfect darling.” The second one wrote, “You are the inspiration of lots of woman,” the third fan commented, “You all but you are not a woman because you are a diamond doll girl.” One of the social media users commented, “You are bold n beautiful women.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Malaika had posted pictures in which she wore a body-hugging animal print dress for the photoshoot. The actress looked absolutely ravishing in the pictures. Malaika Arora wore golden earrings, a golden neckpiece, and golden rings to match her outfit. Her jewellery looked killer and perfectly matched with her dress.

On the personal front, after parting ways with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017, the Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor. Be it a Diwali party or birthday bash, they leave no chance to make each other feel special. They often talk about each other, express their feelings.