Malaika Arora finally breaks silence on being called a 'sex symbol', makes this big statement

Malaika Arora breaks silence on being called a 'sex symbol', makes this big statement

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora always remains in news for her hot and sexy looks. There is no denying the fact that Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish actors in Hindi film industry. Recently, Malaika Arora attended the India Today Conlave and there she opened up on how she not only about item numbers.

Malaika Arora also broke her silence on her 'sex symbol' tag and said that she is happy being called a sex symbol. "I love being called a sex symbol. I have no qualms about being a sex symbol. I would rather be known as a sex symbol than being called Plain Jane. I am very happy and I like that tag (sex symbol)," she said.

Malaika Arora said that one cannot survive in the industry only because of the looks and remarked that she is still relevant even after three decades in the entertainment industry not only due to her 'pretty face'.

"I am more than just a few songs, a few item songs. I am a lot more than that. Initially, that’s all one was looked at as - ‘she is a pretty face, has a great body, she looks fantastic on screen when she dances, moves well’, but I think staying relevant for over 30 years is not easy. And you cannot just do that, harbouring on good looks. At some point, those looks are going to fade away and you have to move beyond that look," said Malaika Arora.