Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor walk hand in hand at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding, video goes viral

Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently appeared at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding. The actress was looking glamorous in a golden gown, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a traditional kurta.

In one of the viral videos, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora can be seen walking together. The video, which is doing rounds on social media, has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the clip, the page wrote, “#mallaikaarora #ArjunKapoor attend shaadi together.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them asked, “Inki shadi ho gayi .” Another person said, “Pata nhi shaadi kb krege yedono.”

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor shared a cute moment on the ramp with his beau Malaika Arora. Malaika was there at the show to cheer for Arjun and as he walked in she couldn't stop gushing! Seater with her friends, Malaika cheered for Arjun throughout. He even gave a flying kiss to her from distance. Dressed in an embellished black sherwani, Arjun oozed charm on the ramp.

Malaika Arora was also wearing a Kunal Rawal number - a bandhgala with a cropped top and skirt which was fashioned in golden waffle embroidery. "We`ve been friends for so many years but now Kunal is like family to me, I`m happy to have been a part of his journey. I feel really good to see how far he has come," said Arjun after he closed the show.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public in 2019 by posting a photo of the two of them together alongside a birthday greeting for him on Instagram.

Malaika and Arjun are one of the power-packed duos of Bollywood, and they have set couple goals on multiple occasions. While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.