Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor turn photographers for each other as they vacay in Paris

File Photo

Ahead of his birthday, Arjun Kapoor along with his beau Malaika Arora arrived in Paris. Sunday marks Arjun's 37th birthday. The duo has already shown peeks of their first pitstop in the city of love while keeping their fans updated on their romantic holiday. Along with taking photos of one another, they also posted them on Instagram stories.

As seen in their Instagram posts, the two visited a café in Paris. Later, she posted a photo of Arjun posing in the streets wearing a grey sweater and jeans. She tagged him and referred to him as ‘skinny’.

Check out their stories here:

Malaika and Arjun were photographed together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. They were departing for Paris via plane. Arjun arrived at the airport dressed in black jeans and a black jacket, while Malaika wore a short Christian Dior dress. Later, Arjun had posted a picture of a dozing Malaika during their journey.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public in 2019 by posting a photo of the two of them together alongside a birthday greeting for him on Instagram.

Malaika and Arjun are one of the power-packed duos of Bollywood, and they have set couple goals on multiple occasions. While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

Malaika even mentioned that she feels very happy and positive in their relationship, and they both provide each other with confidence and surety. "I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man", the actress added in her interview to the portal.