Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor set couple goals in uber-cool outfits at award show

Malaika was dressed in a Ralph and Russo luxury brand aqua-blue pantsuit with sequins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

File Photo

The most recent image on both of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Instagram feeds serves as further evidence that they are one of cinema's most fashionable couples. Malaika and Arjun donned similar outfits for a Mumbai event and totally set couple goals.

Malaika was dressed in a Ralph and Russo luxury brand aqua-blue pantsuit with sequins. The diva wore a satin top which was sequin-covered. The flared pants and bow-detailed top gave the outfit a little additional oomph.

Malaika kept her accessories to a pair of big earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle. She used a lot of mascara, brilliant blue eyeliner, blazing highlighter, a little blush, and lipstick for her makeup.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, looked very dashing in an Armani blue two-piece suit. He wore it with black boots and a clean white shirt.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A few days ago, while speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

"I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other", the actress, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, was quoted telling the publication. Malaika even mentioned that she feels very happy and positive in their relationship, and they both provide each other with confidence and surety. "I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man", the actress added in her interview to the portal.

 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
