Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor expecting their first child: Report

File Photo

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are expecting their first child together. As per Pinkvilla's report, the couple has announced their pregnancy to their close relatives.

As per PinkVilla, someone from London informed them that Malaika and Arjun went to London in October where they announced that they are expecting a child.

While speaking to News18, Malaika shared that her son Arhaan is keen on being a part of her show Moving in with Malaika. She also revealed that Arhaan has also shared some ‘amazing ideas’ for the show. Malaika is eagerly looking forward to shooting with her son. For the unversed, Jr Khan is currently studying abroad. While discussing her, Malaika shared that Arhaan even joked if he was getting money for the same. Khan asked mommy, "Paisa milega na?" Malaika laughed.

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan stated that Malaika is a good mother. Tanaav star said, “I don't think she's strict either, but I am definitely not as strict as Malaika. Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she's friendly and firm at the same time.”

Unlike Malaika, Arbaaz loves to pamper Arhaan more, "I'm a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He's the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It's not a very good thing, though. But he's a good boy."

Last week, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora dropped the trailer of her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika. Sharing the trailer, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls who target her for her age, outfits, and walk.