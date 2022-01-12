Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up after dating for almost four years, find out

The famous Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have decided to part ways with each other, claims a media report. The actress is having a bad time, has locked herself in her house.

Arjun and Malika often make headlines because of their relationship status. The couple became the talk of the town ever since they started dating each other. However, it seems that nothing is going right between the two as they have decided to split. According to Bollywood Life, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days.”

Their source said, “In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him.”

Recently, the couple went to the Maldives and spent quality time there. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2019, often create buzz on social media with their pictures and videos. Malika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan have a son with him whose name is Arhaan Khan.

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor spoke on being trolled for the age gap as he is 36 and Malika is 48. He called the comments ‘silly thought process” to “contextualise a relationship” on the basis of age.