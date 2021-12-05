Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor are at their sultry best as they enjoy cycling during Maldives vacay

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are now on a romantic vacation in the Maldives, have had fans captivated on their exotic escapism as they soak up the tropical vibes in Patina Maldives, a resort located within the Fari Islands. This weekend, a shirtless Arjun and a neon green bikini-clad Malaika cycling at the private beach is all the incentive we need to raise our fitness and romantic goals with bae.

Arjun posted a couple of videos on his social media account in which he was seen sweating it out during a cardio workout with his lady love. After a delicious dinner, Arjun posted a video of the beach and a message for his fitness trainer, Drew Neal, touting how the cycling exercise was helping him burn off the calories from the cheat meal.

Arjun was seen cycling shirtless with only a pair of sunglasses in another video, followed by Malaika, who wore a neon green bralette top with matching shorts. Arjun poked fun of Malaika, saying she had no idea he was filming her and that riding was "not her expertise."

Arjun also shared a video of Malaika riding a bicycle in a full-sleeved bodycon short dress, describing her as "always full of poise and grace."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now, and the photos they post of each other are impossible to miss.