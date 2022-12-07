Search icon
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan receive Arhaan at the airport, netizens go gaga over former couple's co-parenting skills

Arbaaz and Malaika's co-parenting skills are winning the internet, and they are coming out as 'sensible' individuals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan receive Arhaan at the airport, netizens go gaga over former couple's co-parenting skills
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan- Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were considered the power couple of Bollywood. Now, they are regarded as the best parents in Bollywood. Even after parting ways in 2017, the way Dabangg producer, and Arora are co-parenting their son Arhaan is truly commendable. 

Recently, the former couple arrived at the airport to receive their son. The video of Arhaan hugging Arbaaz and Malaika is winning the internet, and netizens are going gaga over the sensibilities of the individuals. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Arhaan returned home to Mumbai, and he got a warm welcome from his parents. The way Arhaan respects his mother and father is something netizens are raving it about. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video got circulated, netizens shared their views about it. A user wrote, "He understood his dad's feeling and keeping his hand on his dad's shoulder making him feel free." Another user wrote, "Just love the way both are respecting each others life & co-parenting their son and all those cribbing about Arjun Kapoor & Gorgia should know above everything comes Happiness, if they aren’t happy together, it’s better they separate & live happily individually." One of the user added, "Maa sab kuch karti hai apne baccho k liye." Another user added, "So rightly said, they are handling their respective lives as also their son with dignity...they are co-parenting the child n that's what's important....no mid slinging or blame games, two matured adults who decided to part ways amicably." 

Yesterday, Malaika Arora's debut web series Moving In With Malaika made its digital debut. In the show, she spoke about Arbaaz Khan, and what went wrong in their relationship. "I feel, a lot of me that I am today is also because of him." Arora also stated why she decided to move on from her marriage. "I was very young. I think with time, I also changed. I wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt, that was missing, and I needed to move on. And, the only way I could do that... by letting go of certain relationships. And today we are better people." 

