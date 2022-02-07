Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan drop son Arhaan at the airport- WATCH

Actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted with his ex-wife actress Malaika Arora, dropping their son Arhaan at the airport. The divorced couple is still on cordial terms, and they are taking care of their son with maturity. The video has been surfaced on the media, and it left many people stunned, surprised, and happy. In the video, we see Malaika is having a profound discussion with Arbaaz, and the latter is listening to his ex-wife carefully. Then Arhaan, who's ready to leave, hugs them, other members, and goes further.

Watch the video

With this, they have set a beautiful example of being responsible parents. After the video, a netizen got puzzled, and asked, "Wese yeh bat kya ker rhe hounge." One of them hailed them and said, "Love the way they're doing parents' duties for their son." Another user said, "It is good to see that they are cordial with each other." Among other comments, one user said, "Pahli bar iska koyi achha video dekha hai." Most of the users applauded the former couple's mature take on sepration.

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in 1998, and they were blessed with Arhaan Khan in 2002. Together they formed Arbaaz Khan Production, which went on to produce Salman Khan's 'Dabbang' series. In 2015, they have also hosted a reality show, 'Power Couple.' 19 years after their marriage, the duo parted their ways in 2018. Currently, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani and Malaika Arora is seeing Arjun Kapoor.

Divorce or separation doesn't always have to be ugly, and they have proved it. To maintain any relationship, maturity is a must. One should be ready to let go and act responsibly. Malaika and Arbaaz have certainly proved that even if they aren't together, they are shaping up Arhaan's life in the right direction.