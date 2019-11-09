Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan celebrate baby boy Arhaan Khan's 17th birthday

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned 17-year-old today. He celebrated his birthday with both mommy and daddy. Malaika was among one of the first people to wish Arhaan happy birthday. She did so with a collage of her holding new-born Arhaan and posing with him recently.

"N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our firstborn. You are my strength n my weakness Arhaan and jus the most loving, understanding and sensible. LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it," shared Malaika alongside the photo collage.

She also shared an Instagram post of Arhaan celebrating his birthday. She captioned it Happy BDay My Baby. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan shared a picture of Arhaan with his peers. Along with the photos, Arbaaz captioned the post "17 today."

See their posts here:

While Malaika Arora has found a new life with Arjun Kapoor and his family, Arbaaz Khan too has moved on with girlfriend Georgia Adriani. On the work front, Arbaaz will next be seen reprising his role as Makkhi Singh in Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. The movie is helmed by Prabhudheva.