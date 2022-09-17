Search icon
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora set to be part of web series titled Arora Sisters

According to a recent report, the sister pair is scheduled to feature on a reality TV show similar to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Amrita Arora/Instagram

In Bollywood, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are the most fashionable sister duo. The two frequently take over the internet with their glammed-up social media photographs. According to a recent report, the sister pair is scheduled to feature on a reality TV show similar to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. 

According to a rumour in Pinkvilla, Malaika and Amrita, who are close friends with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and renowned designer Manish Malhotra, are set to reveal details about their private lives and sinister secrets in a series dubbed "Arora Sisters." 

 “The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora’s families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences," a source told Pinkvilla. 

Malaika, meanwhile, frequently makes news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. One of the most talked-about couples in B-town is Malaika and Arjun. The paparazzi frequently catch them together. 

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always been expressive about their relationship in their interviews and on social media. The couple often shares their adorable and lovely photos and videos on their Instagram accounts. In a recent interview, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had hinted about the wedding plans with the 2 States actor. 

While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together. 

"I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other", the actress, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, was quoted telling the publication 

