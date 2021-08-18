Making of 'Shershaah': Sidharth Malhotra shares BTS videos of iconic fight scenes from Kiara Advani starrer - watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently enjoying the success of their recently released film ‘Shershaah’. Sidharth has received immense praise for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the patriotic flick on the Kargil war. Viewers and critics have admired the performances of all the actors who made the fight scenes look so realistic.

Sidharth on Wednesday (August 18) dropped behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos of three fight scenes from the movie and it is a visual treat for fans. The actor took to his Instagram to share how the scenes were shot and spoke about the efforts of various people to produce the perfect shot.

“Story 1 on #OnSetWithShershaah Checkpoint Gun Fire Sequence. This shot reminds me of the scene where we had to portray the rush, when a sudden attack takes place. The transition from a relaxed casual body language to a panicky one was something we had to get right. This was after a series of drills that I did, to learn to get the posture right, while holding a gun and firing. Something that comes naturally to a Fauji, took me some serious training… #Shershaah #BehindTheScenes #MakingOfShershaah,” Sidharth wrote in his caption.

While sharing the BTS video of his fight sequence on the rough Kargil trerrain, Sidharth wrote, "Story 2 on #OnSetWithShershaah Recreating the Kargil war. This scene was particularly shot to give the audience a real life experience of challenges faced by our Indian army soldiers, while keeping in mind Vikram Batra’s character. We were shooting at actual locations after having done multiple drills on military gun firing and grenade handling. The feeling of breathlessness is quite natural at 12,000 ft above sea level, although the Indian army troops are stationed at a much higher peak. Full credit to our Director, DOP & Action director. #VishnuVaradhan #KamaljeetNegi @stevearoca1967.”

The third video was a curation of Sidharth and director Vishnu Varadhan speaking about the struggles of shooting at such a high altitude but also shared that it was a once in a lifetime experience.

"Conquering Kargil - Shershaah Shooting the sequence of conquering Kargil has been one of the most thrilling and memorable experience for all of us. From Rocky terrains to breathlessness, we tried our best to keep the sequence as raw and real as we could. A big thank you to the Indian army. And to our Director #VishnuVaradhan, DOP, #KamaljeetNegi, Action Directors @stevearoca1967 , #SunilRodrigues and the entire crew for your hardwork,” Sidharth captioned his post.

Produced by Shabbir Boxwala, ‘Shershah’ also starred Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A Malhotra and Anil Charanjeett in key roles.