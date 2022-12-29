Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan instructed by Censor Board to implement changes in film, 'including the songs'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song Besharam Rang

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested changes in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming film Pathaan. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has stirred up some controversy with many people taking offence to the song Besharam Rang picturised on Shah Rukh and Deepika. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has now said that the changes suggested by the body include the songs as well.

Pathaan is a spy thriller, which marks Shah Rukh's comeback to the big screen in a full-length role in over four years. Controversy erupted around the film when its song Besharam Rang was released earlier this month. Many people criticised the song for promoting vulgarity. Others even said that the costumes in the song had communal undertones

As per a Times of India report, Prasoon Joshi said, “Just to put all queries around the film Pathaan at rest, the film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Prasoon Joshi, a lyricist and writer himself, added, “The CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find a solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders. Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to be releaesed in the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film is a much-awaited release given Shah Rukh’s long giatus from the screen before it. He was last seen in a full-length role in the 2018 film Zero.