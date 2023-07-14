Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

CBFC suggested the makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic for 21 cuts from Diljit Dosanjh's film, asserting that the film may evoke violence and unrest situations in Punjab.

The makers of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic moved the Bombay High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) suggestion of 21 cuts in the upcoming film. The film has been with CBFC for certification for quite some time now. The board has given the film an A certificate and demanded 21 cuts, including modification in several dialogues and scenes.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court heard the prosecution’s argument, following which the hearing was adjourned for next week. The defence is likely to argue their case next week. A source close to the development told DNA that the judge may watch the film before making the judgement. The next proceeding will happen on Thursday, July 20.

A member of the legal team representing the film told DNA, "Our argument is still pending. Next week, the judge will hear our argument. Then he will hear the argument from CBFC side." The CBFC has objected to the film saying that it portrays Punjab Police in a negative light and that it will incite violence. The board also claimed that the film is anti-national, and that it promotes radicalisation. On that basis, they have said that certain dialogues, references that can be linked to real-life personalities, and a few scenes depicting violence need to be edited.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a prominent Sikh human right activist best known for uncovering custodial killings and cremations that took place during the militancy period in Punjab. Khalra had always asserted that 25,000 Sikhs were illegally killed and cremated by the Punjab Police and the state. The CBFC has also demanded to remove the claim that 25,000 illegal killings took place in the state. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal in a pivotal role.