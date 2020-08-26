'Make it happen, bring those smiles back': Sonu Sood on postponing NEET, JEE exams

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has proved himself to be a real-life hero ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Now, Sonu on Wednesday opened up about the JEE and NEET exams and their postponement amid the pandemic.

In a tweet, Sood wrote about a given situation, "This is not an examination only for students. It’s an examination for the Government too. Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days. Make it happen and bring those smiles back. Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window. #PostponeJEE_NEET."

In another tweet in Hindi he wrote, "युवा पीढ़ी की ताकत पर हमारा कल है। हमारी जिम्मेदारी है कि इनके जोश को होश के साथ आगे बढ़ा सके।सकारात्मक ताकतों पर लगा सके।अगर युवापन सरकार तक अपनी आवाज पहुंचाने की कोशिश कर रहा है तो क्या गलत कर रहा है। विश्वास है कि संवाद बनेगा और स्टूडेंट के हित में फैसला होगा #PostponeJEE_NEET ."

His tweet translates to "Our future is based on the strength of the younger generation. It is our responsibility to carry forward their enthusiasm, to put on positive forces. If the youth is trying to reach out to the government, then what is wrong in that? I believe that dialogue will be held and the decision will be in the interest of the students #PostponeJEE_NEET."

For the uninformed, students across the country have been requesting authorities to postpone the exams while some students have also been saying that pushing the exams further could result in the loss of an academic year.

Apart from this, also on Wednesday, the students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village also received their smartphones through Sood’s friend Karan Gilhotra who delivered them to the school principal.

Happy to have helped the students, Sonu Sood shared on Twitter, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। and thanks to HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice."

This is not the first time that Sonu Sood has helped the education of underprivileged students. Earlier too, he helped a family in Himachal Pradesh who had to sell their cow to buy a smartphone for their children’s online classes.