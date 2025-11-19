FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Major update in Sanjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Karisma Kapoor's children file new plea against Priya Kapur, claim she forged...

In their fresh plea, Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur have claimed that Priya Sachdev Kapur has forged their dad Sunjay Kapur's signature and his alleged final will is fabricated.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's sprawling estate worth thousands of crores has taken a sharper turn after the Delhi High Court questioned Priya Kapur and the contentious will’s executor Shraddha Suri Marwah for objecting to Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur's request for a forensic examination of Sunjay’s alleged final will. 

In their fresh plea, Karisma's children have claimed that Priya has forged their dad Sunjay's signature and his alleged final will is fabricated. The will document and the Kapur scions' application requesting the forensic inspection are currently with the Joint Registrar of Delhi High Court, Gagandeep Jindal.

On November 11, Sunjay's first two kids from his second wife Karisma asked the court for permission to inspect the purported original will produced by Sunjay’s widow Priya Kapur herself earlier in October, which they believe contains several irregularities. However, instead of allowing the forensic inspection, Priya Kapur opposed the request. Following this, the plea by Samaira and Kiaan was heard by the Joint Registrar again on November 17.

Subsequently, the Joint Registrar has directed Priya Sachdev and Shraddha Suri Marwah to file a written reply with reasoning for the objection within three weeks. Meanwhile, Samaira and Kiaan’s counsels have been allowed to file any additional submission with regards to the matter during this period. The matter will be heard again on December 16.

