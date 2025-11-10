Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition: 'He's under...'

Here's what Sunny Deol's team has to say about Dharmendra's health condition. The 89-year-old superstar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.

On Monday, November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Several reports claimed that the 89-year-old veteran actor had been placed on a ventilator and was in critical condition. However, his son Sunny Deol's team has denied these reports stating that his dad is absolutely fine. Just two weeks earlier, Dharmendra had visited the same hospital for a routine check-up.



Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health update

Sunny Deol's team issued a statement to The Times of India, that read, "It’s rumour mongering like always, Sir is getting better. He's under observation. There's nothing to worry." Dharmendra's team also told India Today, "He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about."



Dharmendra iconic films

Fondly hailed as Bollywood’s 'He-Man', Dharmendra rose to prominence in the 1960s, captivating audiences with his charm, versatility, and powerful screen presence. Renowned for iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, the veteran superstar perfectly balanced rugged masculinity with heartfelt romance, earning timeless admiration from fans across generations. In the 21st century, Dharmendra has played prominent roles in a few critically acclaimed movies like Johnny Gaddaar, Life In A Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



Dharmendra will be seen next in Ikkis

Meanwhile, the veteran superstar will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.



Ikkis v/s Tu Mei Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making noir thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas. After much delays, the much-anticipated film is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

