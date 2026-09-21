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Major trouble for The Vvaan? Vocalist threatens legal action against Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film for this reason

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan: Force of the Forest faces controversy as vocalist Sargam Vaish has alleged his Aigiri Nandini track was used in the trailer without permission. He has demanded its removal and warned that his legal team may take action if the song is not removed.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Major trouble for The Vvaan? Vocalist threatens legal action against Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film for this reason
Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra promote The Vvaan in Delhi
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Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has landed in controversy just days before its theatrical release. Vocalist Sargam Vaish has accused the makers of using his track Aigiri Nandini in the film's official trailer without his permission and has warned that his legal team could step in if the song is not removed. Vaish took to Instagram to raise the allegation, claiming that around 25 seconds of his track, from 1:08 to 1:30 of the song, has been used in the trailer. 

He alleged that his original master file, production and vocals were used without his consent, adding that he had not authorised the song's use either in the trailer or for the film’s promotional campaign. The vocalist further claimed that he has already signed the work with a major music label, and alleged that the unauthorised use could affect his existing contract. He has now called on the concerned team to remove his music and contact him directly, while asking for details of any valid permission or licence if one exists.

In his caption, Sargam wrote, "REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN. I recently came across the THE VVAAN – Official Trailer and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion. This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract."

"I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission. I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details. I'm sharing this here because I genuinely need your support. Please share this post and help me reach the right people. Thank you to everyone who stands with independent artists and respects their work", he further added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Vaish (@sargamvaish)

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Central India, the film is based on Indian folklore around Chhath Puja. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, it is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar. The film is a joint production of Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF) and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.

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