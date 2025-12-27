Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

Read on to know the details for which Salman Khan has been asked to appear before a Kota consumer detail in January 2026 over misleading pan masala advertisement.

The Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a forensic examination of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's signature in connection with a case related to a pan masala advertisement. The court has also directed the actor to appear in person on January 20, along with relevant documents and the notary concerned.

The order was passed after the complainant, BJP leader and advocate Indramohan Singh Honey, raised objections to the authenticity of Salman's signature on the power of attorney and the reply submitted before the court. The complainant demanded a forensic verification of the signatures, alleging discrepancies.

Accepting the objection, the consumer court directed that the signature be examined by a state-authorised and recognised agency or a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The order has been issued under Section 38(9)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and Section 73(2) of the Indian Evidence Act.



The court further instructed that Salman Khan must appear personally on the next date of hearing along with advocate R.C. Choubey, who had notarised the power of attorney and the reply submitted on his behalf.

Advocate Indramohan Singh Honey alleged that the documents filed on behalf of Salman Khan did not carry his authentic signature. He claimed that the signatures on record differed from those made earlier by the actor in Jodhpur jail and during court proceedings. Based on this, he sought a forensic examination and Salman Khan’s personal appearance, which the court has now allowed.

The petition was filed in the Kota Consumer Court against Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala Company, alleging misleading advertising. The complainant argued that the advertisement promotes "saffron-infused cardamom," which he claimed is misleading, as saffron cannot realistically be included in a low-cost pouch. The petition alleges that such advertisements mislead consumers, especially youth, and contribute to serious health risks.

In his response filed on November 27, Salman termed the complaint baseless, arguing that action, if any, lies only with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). His legal team maintained that the advertisement is for silver-coated cardamom, not saffron-infused pan masala, and denied all allegations.

On December 9, Salman Khan again denied the claims, asserting that the signatures on record are genuine and match those on his PAN card and passport, and described the objections as frivolous and legally untenable. The matter will now be heard on January 20, when the court will review the forensic examination process and further proceedings.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on December 27, Saturday. On Friday night, the superstar hosted a grand party at his Panvel farmhouse, which was attended by his family members, close friends, and several stars from the film industry, including Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

