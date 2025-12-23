Major trouble for Kapil Sharma, PPL India takes comedian, Netflix to Bombay High Court due to this reason: Report

Kapil Sharma and his team of The Great Indian Kapil Show have landed in fresh trouble, and the reason is copyright infringement.

Comedian Kapil Sharma landed in major trouble as Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL) India has approached the Bombay High Court in a copyright infringement case involving Sharma and his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. As per the reports, the organisation claimed that three songs were used without permission in the third season of the series, which aired between June and September 2025.

As Mid-Day reported, according to the commercial suit filed on December 12, PPL India asserts that the episodes included popular tracks without securing the necessary licences from the rights holders. The episodes in question featured M Bole Toh from Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Rama Re from Kaante (2002), and Subha Hone Na De from Desi Boyz (2011).

PPL India implies that the use of these songs amounts to “public performance/communication to the public” under the Indian Copyright Act, and it requires a licence. Allegedly, as per the complaint, neither the producers nor the OTT platform obtained permission before using the music.

The organisation also stressed that the show is first recorded before a live audience, where the songs are played, and later streamed on Netflix. This adds to the extent of the alleged infringement as well. In November, before filing the suit, PPL India issued a cease-and-desist notice, but the show’s makers only made a holding reply and did not stop the use of its sound recordings.

PPL India seeks the High Court to stop the use of its copyrighted music without a licence, reveal any earnings from the allegedly unauthorised use, and consider appointing a court receiver to seize infringing materials. The commercial division of the Bombay High Court will look into the matter soon. Till now, there has been no official response from Kapil Sharma, Netflix, and the production companies.