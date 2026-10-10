FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume admits 'I bought jacket from Chor Bazaar'

Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume

'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video

Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Major trouble for Amitabh Bachchan? Delhi High Court directs superstar to appear personally in this case

The Delhi High Court has directed Amitabh Bachchan to appear in person at the next hearing if the settlement in his personality rights suit remains unresolved and he intends to pursue his claims.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

Major trouble for Amitabh Bachchan? Delhi High Court directs superstar to appear personally in this case
Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi High Court has asked actor Amitabh Bachchan to remain personally present at the next hearing if the settlement in his personality rights suit remains incomplete and he wishes to pursue his claims in the matter. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the direction after the court was informed that an amicable settlement had been reached with some of the defendants through mediation, but the settlement agreement could not be formally signed due to logistical issues on Bachchan’s side.

The court granted time to Bachchan to complete the necessary formalities and place the formal settlement agreement on record. It listed the matter for further hearing on November 16. The court said that in the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, Bachchan would have to remain personally present on the next date of hearing if he wished to pursue any of the claims or issues in the suit. His personal presence would enable the court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, the order stated.

Bachchan had filed the suit seeking a permanent injunction to protect his personality rights. On November 25, 2022, the High Court granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in his favour. During the proceedings, the parties explored the possibility of an amicable resolution through mediation. According to the latest order, a settlement has been reached with some of the defendants, but the formal agreement is yet to be signed and placed before the court. The suit is pending before the High Court.

Bachchan was represented by advocates Dhruv Anand, Dhananjay Khanna and Bhavya Verma. Advocates Vinay Mohan Sharma, Tina Garg, M. K. Ghosh, Kushal Kumar and Rishabh Saxena appeared for certain defendants. The suit arose from Bachchan’s allegations that several individuals and entities were using his celebrity status, name, voice and image without his permission to promote their own goods and services. He sought a permanent injunction restraining the unauthorised use of his personality and publicity rights for personal or commercial gain.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume admits 'I bought jacket from Chor Bazaar'
Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume
'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain
Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain
CJP Protest: Why did Delhi Police deploy hundreds of women cops to detain male protesters?
CJP Protest: Why did Delhi Police deploy hundreds of women cops to detain male?
Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video
Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest?
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on TV and online?
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement