Major star Sesh Adivi adopts two baby kitten sisters, shares adorable photos

Credit: Sesh Adivi/Instagram

Major star Sesh Adivi, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared that he has adopted two baby kitten sisters. Sharing the news, he dropped adorable photos and said that he never thought that he would have a cat.

The actor wrote, “Adopted two baby Kitten Sisters! Say hello to Tooti & Frooti! Never thought I’d have a #Cat.” In no time, the photos went viral and netizens started reacting. One of them wrote, “No wayyyyyyyy!!!! Yayyyy.” The second one said, “Stop being so cute or I will adopt you.” The third one said, “Be careful with sofas, after few months they will start scratching. I have cats too, they r easy maintenance but spoil furniture.”

The fourth one said, “if only u knew the significance by the names.” The fifth person said, “Bubbles playing with them..” The sixth one said, “buddy what is the angle in the second pic.” The seventh person said, “what a cute name for the kittens.” The eighth person mentioned, “Cats choose their humans! You have some crazy and lovely time ahead. Congratulations!”

Adivi Sesh portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the biographical action drama Major The actor was hugely applauded for his sincere performance as the late Indian Army officer in the film, which was released in the theatres worldwide on June 3 last year.

As the film nears its first anniversary, Adivi Sesh met former President Ram Nath Kovind who appreciated his efforts in Major. The actor shared a video containing glimpses of their meeting on his Instagram and captioned it, "It’s going to be #MAJOR‘s first anniversary in a few days, and #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan continues to bless us. Had the privilege of meeting with the Honourable Former President Sri Ram Nath Kovindji. I am truly Overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful."

