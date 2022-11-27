Major star Adivi Sesh calls Richa Chadha's controversial Galwan tweet 'insensitive and irresponsible'

Adivi Sesh-Richa Chadha/File photos

Richa Chadha recently caused major controversy with her three-worded tweet on the India-China Galwan conflict and later, issued an apology for the same. Even after her apology, Richa Chadha has received backlash on social media from multiple celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Agnihotri among others, calling out the Inside Edge actress.

And now, the Telugu star Adivi Sesh, who portrayed the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in the biographical action film Major, has reacted to the whole incident saying that it hurt him to read the tweet posted by Richa Chadha.

Speaking to Republic Media, the actor said, "Working on Major gave me a perspective on the Armed Forces that I didn’t have before. I’d respected their valour and had seen videos but nothing prepared me for the emotional impact of knowing the true stories of our soldiers, stories I witnessed when I was researching Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. Any comment that is reductive toward our Armed Forces is both insensitive and irresponsible. I don’t know how she intended it, but it hurts to read. Jai Hind."



For the unversed, the whole uproar against the Fukrey actress began when she reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt. General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it." Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." Since then, Twitter users have been asking for Richa's boycott from the Hindi film industry.