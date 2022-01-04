'Major mountain missing': Sara Ali Khan drops stunning throwback photos

That Sara Ali Khan loves to travel is no secret. In fact, her Instagram handle is filled with photos and videos of the diva exploring various locations in India and abroad. From Ladakh to the Maldives to Delhi and Varanasi, Sara visited several places last year and regularly updated her fans with pictures from her travels.

However, now, as the idea of travel for relaxation seems like an impossible dream due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, actor Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled her visit to Kashmir. She dropped a string of throwback images from her Kashmir vacation on Instagram and wrote, "Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback."

The images feature Sara enjoying the scenic view. In some pictures, she can be seen posing with the local people of Kashmir.

Earlier, while sharing some other pictures from the holiday, Sara praised the beauty of Kashmir in a caption that read, "If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this."

Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last in Anand L Rai directed 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Currently, she is shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Indore for a new film.