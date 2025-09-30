Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..

As per the latest reports, a snake was spotted in the bedroom area of the Bigg Boss' house. Gaurav Khanna spotted the creature first, and even the taskmaster intervened to save others. Amid the panic, one contestant emerged as a saviour. He's neither Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, nor Baseer Ali.

Bigg Boss and its house have never been short of surprises. According to the latest report, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a surprise entry. No, there is no wildcard entry, but a snake sneaked into the Bigg Boss' house. As per the tweet of FilmWindow, the creature was spotted by Gaurav Khanna in the bedroom area. After GK alerted the entire house, even the taskmaster announced that the contestants were to gather at the garden area. While the tough guys of BB 19, including Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, along with other housemates assembled at the garden, Mridul Tiwari acted as a brave saviour of the house.

As per the information provided by the portal, Mridul Tiwari rushed to save the housemates. He caught the creature by hand and kept it in a bottle. Mridul would probably be the last person one would expect to turn up in such a situation. But he did, and literally saved the day.