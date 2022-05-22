Major: Makers of Adivi Sesh starrer announce exceptionally low tickets prices for all

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Major movie, which is scheduled to be released on 3rd June, is going with normal ticket prices in multiplexes and other theatres as well. The makers have announced that the ticket prices across the country will be exceptionally low and affordable to all.

The makers are pretty confident of the product in hand and want to ensure that the movie reaches the majority of viewers. Also, this being a biopic of an Army Soldier who is the hero of 26/11, makers believe that watching this movie is like paying a tribute to our brave soldiers and it is a matter of national pride and honour and this a film that's a must-watch for everyone.

#MajorOnJune3rd will have NORMAL prices because it’s an Extraordinary Story for Normal people :) #AskSesh https://t.co/v2kpH9B4vc — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) May 21, 2022

Hero Adivi Sesh assures that his latest outing Major will be a pakka Paisa vasool movie. With the hits like Kshanam, Yevaru, Goodachari under his belt he while responding to a fan on Twitter tweeted that Major will be 4X his last three hits.

Sesh's confidence is no coincidence. He is known for his hard-working nature and impeccable selection of storylines. He himself being a writer had already built a reputation to add so much novelty to any story that he picks up and Major is his Trump Card to establish himself as a bankable star at the box office.

Major is being produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who unveiled the Telugu trailer of the film, under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. At the press conference, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata also shared the reasons why the two superstars Salman and Prithviraj released the Hindi and Malayalam trailers respectively.

"It feels great to see them launch the trailer. I have known Salman sir for a while now. Even my wife, Namrata knows him well. Saiee too played an instrumental role to get him to tweet our trailer. It was Sesh's idea to get superstars from different industry on board to launch our trailer. They are huge superstars and them launching also results in us getting their fans excited", Babu had said at the trailer launch in Hyderabad as per an IndiaToday report.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.