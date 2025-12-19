FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it

After multiple fact checks, it has been concluded that the viral video showing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's kiss is not any leaked clip from Jawan, but just a fan edit generated using AI.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 05:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it
Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in King AI video
After Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023; Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the big screens next year in the much-anticipated action thriller King. Its first look caused a social media frenzy when it was unveiled on SRK's 60th birthday last month. King is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed Khan in his comeback blockbuster Pathaan, that had Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

King reunites Shah Rukh and Deepika. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing their sizzling chemistry in a romantic song. The two actors were even seen "sharing a kiss" in the clip, which netizens first assumed is the leaked romantic track from King. In the video, Shah Rukh is seen in the salt and pepper look, that he carried in the King teaser, while Deepika is seen in different costumes.

However, after multiple fact checks, it has been concluded that the viral video is not any leaked clip from the Siddharth Anand directorial, but just a fan edit generated using AI. This instance again shows the misuse of AI and how it can be used to disseminate misinformation using deepfakes and cause large-scale manipulation that can damage trust, safety, and social stability.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist in the much-awaited film.

King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The action thriller will hit theatres worldwide in 2026. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. Anirudh Ravichander, who made exciting tunes for Shah Rukh and Atlee's Rs 1000-crore blockbuster Jawan, returns as the music composer.

READ | Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan in second week

