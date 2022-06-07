Major box office collection day 4: Adivi Sesh starrer earns Rs 40.36 crore

Credit: File photo

Adivi Sesh's Major, based on the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has earned Rs 40.36 crore at the box office in 4 days.

The official Instagram page of Major film wrote, “There is no stopping #MajorTheFilm Collects a MASSIVE Gross of 40.36 Crores in 4 days Book your tickets now! #IndiaLovesMajor.”

The film reportedly earned Rs 2.05 NBOC in the Hindi market on Sunday. On its opening day, the Hindi version of the film had minted Rs 1.10 crore and on Saturday the film had collected Rs 1.51 crore. The total earnings of the film's Hindi version roughly stand at Rs 4.66 crore.

"#Major gathers momentum on Day 3... Weekend total is on the lower side, but the Sun growth, especially at multiplexes, gives hope... Needs to match Fri biz *on weekdays* for a respectable total... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 4.66 cr. #India biz. NBOC. #Hindi," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

The action drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

It seems that Major has been the second choice of the moviegoers across the worldwide in the triple clash at the box office on June 3 as it is performing better than Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, but is lagging behind after Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram.