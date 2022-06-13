Major: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, director Sashi Kiran Tikka meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Credit: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

After the film Major’s success, Adivi Sesh, who played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, director Sashi Kiran Tikka and lead actress Saiee Manjrekar met the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharing the photo with the CM on Instagram, Adivi Sesh wrote, “had the incredible opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri UddhavThackeray. He promised to extend his full support for our MAJOR promise fund for Defence aspirants. It was an incredible moment. Thank you sir for the amazing words about our film. We will be showing the film to the entire family in the next few days. Was an absolute delight to meet Shri @adityathackeray as well. Thank you #MaheshManjrekar ji for being the bridge for our efforts.”

“Major isn’t just a movie; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan laid down his life fighting for the country in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the team should be appreciated for how they depicted his life and valour,” the Chief Minister remarked

In the comment box, netizens praised the film. One of the social media users wrote, “Hello respected sir want to appreciate to you for this beautiful movie major it was very good movie I have watched it 3 times grand salute to major sandeep and you sir and your full team just want to say sir would like to watched more movies like this one really sir we all appreciate you for this hardly role of major sandeep love u sir jai hind.”

The second one mentioned, “Was waiting for this since yesterday so so more to do Sesh immensely proud of you.” The third person commented, “Was waiting for this since yesterday so so more to do Sesh immensely proud of you.” The fourth person commented, “I love it!! Congrats !! You deserve the best you are amazing.”

Along with box office success, Major has received positive feedback from people from all walks of life.



The film premiered on June 3 and has been receiving critical acclaim ever since. Prakash Raj, Revathi, Shobhita, and others have important roles in the movie. (With inputs from IANS)