Maja Ma star Madhuri Dixit says 90s heroines are getting 'better' roles than their male co-stars

Madhuri DIxit

Madhuri Dixit has opened up about how the digital platform has given a new life to 90s actresses. The beta star will soon be seen in Prime Video's upcoming film Maja Ma. Dixit along with other team members of the film launched the film's trailer on Thursday. During the press meet, Dixit opened up about the revolution in storytelling due to the emergence of OTT.

When the actress was asked to emphasise why the male co-stars from the era are still stuck with the 'lover boy' image, the actress said, "Women mature more than men (laughs). You have to go to your higher intelligence and think about it. I cannot blame the heroes also because of the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do songs, dance and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad."

READ: Maja Ma: Madhuri Dixit shines in first poster of family entertainer, film to release on this date

As per the quote from Indian Express, Madhuri stated that she has played a mother earlier. But then she think that they didn’t know what to do with women in this age group. "Because of OTT and the kind of stories that are being told, there are no commercial constraints to make the film a hit," the actress added. Madhuri further added that due to OTT, the change is even reflected in cinemas as well. "Commercial films are changing as well. Look at films like Badhaai Ho, where a woman is a protagonist. She was not like a 16-year-old girl running around trees. Stories are maturing, the audience is maturing, and storytelling is maturing. People are consuming better content. There are so many stories about women that are being made. Hence so many good roles for female actors.”



At last, Dixit added that as a woman, she thinks what she or Juhi Chawla or Raveena Tandon is doing is wonderful. "We are going forward in life and we are true to ourselves on screen as well,” the actress concluded. Madhuri was last seen in The Fame Game.